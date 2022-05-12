Alabama jail guard Vicky White gave Casey White special treatment before escape, report says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senior Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, who fled the local county jail with inmate Casey White and led authorities on an 11-day manhunt, showed favoritism toward the murder suspect during his time behind bars, according to a recent report.

Vicky White, 56, allegedly gave Lauderdale County Detention Center inmate Casey White “extra food” and otherwise showed him favoritism, Sheriff Rick Singleton told The Washington Post.

Vicky, an assistant director of corrections at the facility, fled from the jail on April 29 with Casey White. The pair are not related, but are said to have had a “special relationship” and to have been in the midst of a “jailhouse romance.”

During their time on the run, they were linked to Williamson County, Tennessee, and then Evansville, Indiana.

Equipped with guns, cash and wigs, the pair went undetected for 11 days before they led federal and local law enforcement on a chase from Evansville’s Motel 41 where they were staying, officials said.

Vicky White then shot herself in the head, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear told The Associated Press. The autopsy examination was completed on Tuesday and determined she died by suicide.

Casey White was serving a 75-year sentence for a slew of crimes from 2015, including carjacking, a home invasion and a police chase. He had been serving his sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, but had been transferred to the Lauderdale County jail while he awaited trial for the 2015 murder of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway.

After his arrest on Monday, Casey told investigators that Vicky White was his “only friend … in the world,” according to the Washington Post, which cited the local district attorney.

On Tuesday, Casey was extradited from Indiana to Florence, Alabama, where he appeared before a judge before he was transferred to William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility. He has been charged with first-degree escape.

In the months before the escape, Vicky sold her home for about half of what she could have gotten and allegedly had about $90,000 in cash when she and Casey fled. April 29 was due to be her last day before retirement.

Vicky White was facing charges including forgery, identity theft and permitting/aiding an escape.

