Alabama inmate, officer missing after expected court appearance

Police have begun a manhunt for an Alabama man charged with murder and a corrections officer expected to transport the man to court Friday.

Inmate Casey Cole White and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White (no relation) were last spotted when they left a detention center for a court appearance at 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s office.

During a news conference Friday, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said 25-year employee Vicki White told the booking officer at the detention center that she was taking Casey Cole White to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation. In addition, she claimed to not be feeling well, so she would get medical attention after dropping him off, WVTM 13 reported.

When the booking officer called White around 3:30 p.m. Friday, her phone went straight to voicemail. The booking officer also noticed that White never returned to the jail either.

Following an investigation into the incident, it was learned that the inmate never made it to the courthouse and did not have any evaluations scheduled.

According to the sheriff, there is a “strict violation policy” for inmates with murder charges to be escorted by one officer. It is believed that no one questioned Officer Vicki White because she is the head of operations and coordinates all transports.

“Knowing the inmate, I think [Officer White] is in danger whatever the circumstances,” Officer Singleton said.

Casey White was charged with murder and burglary in the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway at her Rogersville, Alabama, home.

In a Facebook post, the Lauderdale County Sheriff suggests calling 911 immediately if anyone spots the inmate or the officer.