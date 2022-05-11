Alabama inmate Casey White, who fled with Vicky White, charged with first-degree escape: New arrest warrant

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: FLORENCE, Ala. – Failed Alabama jail fugitive Casey White has been charged with first-degree escape for his 11 days on the run, which prompted a massive multi-state manhunt and ultimately ended in the death of his alleged accomplice, senior corrections employee Vicky White, according to the arrest warrant obtained by Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital has obtained the warrant of arrest for Casey Cole White, which charges him with escape in the first degree and briefly details how Casey and Vicky White slipped away from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, on April 29.

“Casey Cole White was transported to Lauderdale County AL on pending felony charges,” the document states. “Casey Cole White was transported by Corrections Deputy Vicky White on 4/29/2022 from Lauderdale County Jail at approximately 9:40 a.m. for an alleged mental health evaluation at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.”

Vicky White was set to retire on April 29, the day of the escape, from her role as assistant director of corrections at the facility.

“Corrections Deputy Vicky White and Casey Cole White did not arrive at the Lauderdale County Courthouse and never returned to the Lauderdale County Jail,” the warrant further states.

Vicky White ultimately shot herself in the head following a brief police chase in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday, officials have said. She was driving a Cadillac at the time, while Casey White was sitting passenger.

The pair had allegedly been holed up in a local Motel 41 for days before their capture.

Vicky White was facing charges including forgery, identity theft and permitting/aiding an escape. Her death has reportedly been ruled a suicide.