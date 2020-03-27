Alabama girl Evelyn Vadie Sides, age 4, missing; search underway

A search continued Thursday for Evelyn Vadie Sides, a 4-year-old Alabama girl who “essentially disappeared” while walking her dog a day earlier, according to a report.

Foul play was not yet suspected in the case, Lee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Peacock told AL.com. But authorities deployed helicopters and drones Thursday in a bid to locate the missing child.

“They are searching very thoroughly,’’ Peacock said of local authorities. “We will continue to search until we find her.”

Help from volunteers has not yet been requested in the effort, he told AL.com.

Evelyn was last seen walking along Lee County Road 66 in Loachapoka around 2:30 p.m. The town is about a half-mile west of Auburn.

The red-haired girl was wearing a short-sleeve floral dress, FOX 10 of Mobile reported.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing child alert in connection with the case, FOX 10 reported.

Anyone with information may call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7131.