Alabama church shooting leaves two people dead, one other wounded; suspect in custody

A gunman is in custody after multiple people were shot at a Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday evening, an officer said in a briefing at the scene.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

St. Stephens Episcopal Church was hosting a ‘Boomer Potluck’ dinner at the time of the shooting, according to the Church’s website.
The shooting happened at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, which was hosting a “Boomer Potluck” in the Parish Hall from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, according to a schedule on the Church’s website.

Vestavia Hills is a suburb of Birmingham in central Alabama.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.