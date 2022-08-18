Alabama chemical spill prompts evacuations: ‘threat to life safety issue’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 18-wheeler rolled over in Rainsville, Alabama on Thursday, creating a chemical spill that prompted a mass evacuation.

The 18-wheeler was carrying organic peroxide when it overturned at the intersection of 35 and 75around 9:34 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency.

The agency said the hazmat spill had a “threat to life safety.”

An EMA spokesperson told Fox News officials advised a voluntary evacuation of residents within an 800-foot radius. He said everyone complied.

SAN DIEGO PILOT, DRIVER UNHURT AS PLANE CRASHES INTO CAR NEAR HIGHWAY

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Neither the driver of the 18-wheeler nor the surrounding residents have been injured, police said.

Officials are on scene waiting for hazmat teams from Nashville and Atlanta to arrive to clean up the chemicals. The area was expected to remain closed into Thursday evening as officials addressed the spills.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rainsville, Alabama is located in northeastern Alabama, about an hours’ drive east from Huntsville.