A woman says she went to Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday to spend the day with her sister when a man randomly started attacking her and only stopped when security personnel shot him, WSFA reports.

Lakiesha McCall and her family were walking into the Gunter Annex when a man got out of his car, charged at them, pushed her sister and mom, then started banging her head against a wall, she told the local news outlet.

“Yeah, I didn’t know if it was me shot. I didn’t know if it was him, the guy. I don’t know his name. I didn’t know if it was the guard. But all I know is once I made it to the door I looked and I had blood all over my hands. It was on my head. I didn’t know. I didn’t know who was shot,” McCall told WSFA.

“And in that moment, like I said, I was just so terrified and scared because after the fact of him like beating me hitting my head to the wall, I literally thought he was going to kill me.”