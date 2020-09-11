Alabama abortion clinic doctor denied license after allegedly falsifying application

A temporary license granted to the medical director of an Alabama abortion clinic was suspended after officials determined that she lied on her application for a permanent one.

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiner said Dr. Leah N. Torres, the medical director of the West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa, didn’t respond truthfully to questions about medical malpractice claims, previous work experience and whether her privileges at a hospital or health care facility had previously been revoked or otherwise limited.

A few days after denying Torres’ application for a permanent certificate of qualification, the board suspended her temporary license “until a hearing is held on the allegations against her,” according to the board’s website.

The West Alabama Women’s Center didn’t immediately respond to FOX News’ request for comment.

Robin Marty, a spokesperson for the West Alabama Women’s Center, told AL.com that the center is following all state guidelines in terms of its operations.

“We believe the actions taken regarding Dr. Torres’s licensing application are based on misunderstandings concerning documents she filed with the Board of Medical Examiners and the Medical Licensure Commission,” Marty said.

Marty said Torres is “an entirely honorable and professional doctor” and says she looks forward to when the issues relating to her application and license are resolved.

Torres’ hearing before the Medical Licensure Commission in Montgomery is slated for Dec. 21.

