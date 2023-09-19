Airport worker found guilty of killing co-worker’s boyfriend after she refused to date him

A former San Francisco airport employee accused of killing the boyfriend of a co-worker who rebuffed his romantic advances was convicted last week of murder.

Kevin Prasad, 37, was found guilty of first-degree murder and lying in wait in the April 2018 killing of Mark Mangaccat, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO CRIME PROBLEM RUNS DEEPER THAN ROSY STATISTICS FROM CITY, EXPERT SAYS

Prasad was employed at San Francisco International Airport and spent several months attempting to persuade a co-worker to end her relationship with Mangaccat and start dating him, Fox San Francisco reported.

She consistently rebuffed Prasad’s efforts. The co-worker and Mangaccat shared a child.

Prasad and Donovan Rivera, an accomplice, followed the couple on April 25, 2018, to their home where Prasad fired multiple shots at close range at Mangaccat, who was killed. Mangaccat had picked his girlfriend up from work on her final day on the job at the airport, the news report said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prasad fled the scene with Rivera, who was the alleged getaway driver. He faces criminal charges related to the killing.