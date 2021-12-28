Emergency personnel responded to reports of a small plane crash in El Cajon, Calif., Monday night while the area was experiencing inclement weather.

Some witnesses took to social media to post videos of large plumes of smoke from the crash in the residential area.

Fox 5 San Diego reported that the crash occurred at about 7:15 p.m. There were no immediate reports of casualties. SDG&E reported that more than 2,5000 customers were without power after the plane knocked out power lines.

The crash prompted a massive emergency response from local agencies, which included the California Highway Patrol.

The plane was headed to nearby Gillespie Field, according to a statement obtained by Fox News from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities did not indicate where the plane originated or how many people were on board. There were no survivors, the statement said.

Nobody was injured on the ground, but one home was damaged, the statement said. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

One witness told KUSI News that he saw an odd, blueish-green explosion in the sky and assumed it was lightning. Then he said he saw a second explosion.

“It felt like something that you would see in a movie,” James Wall told the outlet.