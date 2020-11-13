Airbnb bans alleged 'Proud Boys' member planning to attend 'Million MAGA March'

Airbnb has canceled a reservation made by an alleged member of the far-right group the Proud Boys for Washington D.C. this weekend ahead of the “Million MAGA March” and “Stop the Steal” pro-Trump rallies, the company confirmed to Fox News on Friday.

The reservation for the alleged Proud Boys member came to light in a series of social media posts earlier this week, in which someone who appears to be the man writes that he booked an apartment through Airbnb that was “walking distance” of the “Million MAGA March.”

DC PREPARING FOR MASS PRO-TRUMP MARCHES THIS WEEKEND DESPITE MAYOR BOWSER’S CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

After his post was shared on Twitter, another person re-posted the tweet, asking Airbnb if the company supported “far right extremists and Proud Boys using your platform for the Million MAGA March.”

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE:

Airbnb responded that it not only found and canceled the reservation, but further banned the user from the platform.

“Anyone affiliated with hate groups has no place on Airbnb,” the tweet states.

The company responded similarly to a different tweet regarding the man’s reservation.

On Friday, a spokesperson for Airbnb also pointed Fox News to the company’s “Community Standards,” which state: “Members of dangerous organizations, including terrorist, organized criminal, and violent racist groups, are not welcome in this community.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies the Proud Boys as a “hate group” and calls members “self-described ‘western chauvinists’ who adamantly deny any connection to the racist ‘alt-right,’ insisting they are simply a fraternal group spreading an ‘anti-political correctness’ and ‘anti-white guilt’ agenda.”

DC MAYOR TELLS EVERYONE WHO VOTED TO GET TESTED FOR COVID, BUT MUM ON BIDEN CELEBRATIONS

Meanwhile, Saturday’s rallies are expected to draw large crowds to the nation’s capital.

On Friday, President Trump tweeted about the event and said he “may even try to stop by and say hello.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C.,” he wrote.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday she expects the turnout for Saturday’s “Million MAGA March” to be “quite large.”

“People want to show up and have their voice heard,” she said.