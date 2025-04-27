Air Guardsman who made vile comment about America charged in antisemitic attack and bomb-making plot

​

A Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, once trusted with America’s security, is facing federal charges after allegedly building explosives, promoting extremist violence and vandalizing a Jewish synagogue, all while lying about his loyalty to the U.S.

A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh returned a nine-count indictment against three Pittsburgh-area residents, acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced this week.

The indictment names Mohamad Hamad, 23, of Coraopolis; Talya A. Lubit, 24, of Pittsburgh; and Micaiah Collins, 22, of Pittsburgh, as defendants.

Hamad and Lubit had previously been indicted for their roles in allegedly defacing Jewish religious property with pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel graffiti.

According to an indictment, Hamad enlisted in the Air Force, Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) in 2023, joining the 171st Maintenance Squadron based near Pittsburgh International Airport. As part of his enlistment, he sought a top-secret security clearance.

While undergoing his background investigation, including three in-person interviews, Hamad allegedly made a series of false statements, swearing his “ultimate allegiance” was to the U.S​.

In reality, court documents show Hamad privately celebrated terrorist groups and expressed deep hostility toward America. In messages, he stated, “It’s still Palestine on top though make no mistake,” and “let America lick my a–.” He declared that Lebanon and Palestine were “number 1” in his heart and said he wanted to learn combat skills to protect them​.

Throughout late 2023 and 2024, while attending military training, Hamad allegedly shared violent pro-Hamas videos, glorified terrorist attacks and praised Hamas fighters as “freedom fighters,” according to the indictment​.

The indictment further alleges that, during this same period, Hamad conspired with co-defendant Collins to manufacture and possess destructive devices. They allegedly purchased materials like potassium perchlorate and aluminum powder, built explosives including pipe bombs and detonated them during testing​.

One chilling conversation captured Hamad admitting he was “actually scared” of the bomb he built, while Collins excitedly discussed the potential to “take bros ankles.”

Hamad’s actions were not limited to building bombs. On social media, he openly posted images supporting Hamas operatives, expressed envy of jihadists killed in action and posted threats such as, “I can’t wait until the day Muslims kill you. I would be so happy…”​

In a separate conspiracy, Hamad and Lubit allegedly targeted Chabad of Squirrel Hill, a synagogue and Jewish educational center in Pittsburgh. Wearing a Hamas-style headband, Hamad conducted surveillance of the synagogue. Lubit later allegedly spray-painted “Jews 4 Palestine” along with a red inverted triangle — a symbol used by Hamas to mark targets — onto the synagogue’s exterior​.

In encrypted messages, Lubit chillingly stated, “I can literally feel myself starting to see Jews as my enemies,” according to the indictment​.

Federal investigators later linked Hamad and Lubit to additional vandalism of a Jewish Federation sign nearby, further escalating community concerns about targeted antisemitic threats.

“As alleged in the Superseding Indictment, Mohamad Hamad lied about his loyalty to the United States, among other false statements, in an attempt to obtain a Top-Secret security clearance,” Rivetti said. “During that time, he openly expressed support for Lebanon, Hezbollah and Hamas.”

Rivetti emphasized that his office remains “resolute” in safeguarding the Jewish community and the public​.

“Protecting the American people is spelled out in the Mission of the FBI. That includes all our communities,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek. He vowed the FBI remains committed to investigating individuals who engage in “dangerous, menacing and illegal activities.”

The law provides for maximum penalties of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for Hamad, five years and a $250,000 fine for Collins and one year and a $100,000 fine for Lubit, depending on the seriousness of the offenses and any prior criminal history.

Assistant U.S. attorneys Nicole Vasquez Schmitt and Carolyn J. Bloch are prosecuting the case with assistance from the Department of Justice National Security Division. The investigation was conducted by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.