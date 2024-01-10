Air Force Two carrying VP Harris forced to divert to Washington DC-area airport

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Air Force Two carrying Vice President Kamala Harris was forced to divert to a Washington-area airport after encountering stormy weather Tuesday night, her office said.

The diversion came as the vice president was returning from a trip to Georgia, where she held a speaking event in Atlanta earlier in the day.

“Tonight, en route from Atlanta, GA, Air Force 2 was diverted from Joint Base Andrews to Dulles International Airport due to inclement weather,” press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement.

Harris visited Atlanta to discuss voting rights and participate in a roundtable discussion with community members.

A person familiar with the diversion, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press that the aircraft encountered wind shear as it approached a powerful storm that brought high winds and rain to Washington, D.C.

Wind shear is a sudden shift in wind direction or speed that can be hazardous during takeoff and landing.

Air Force Two is the call sign held by any U.S. Air Force aircraft carrying the Vice President of the United States.

In Atlanta on Tuesday, Harris called Georgia the “ground zero on the issue of the right to vote,” FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

The vice president discussed gerrymandering districts, disputes to voting integrity and attacks or criticisms of election poll workers.

“We have seen attacks on election workers. Before I came into this room, I met with election workers who shared stories that are so troubling,” Harris said at The Gathering Spot on Northyards Boulevard. “The attacks are clear, there is a full-on intent to attack freedoms and rights in our country.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.