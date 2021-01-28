Air Force, Calif. sheriffs find no service record for man accused of threatening Hakeem Jeffries' family

The U.S. Air Force and a California sheriff‘s office have reported that they found no records supporting the service claims of a man who stands accused of threatening a congressman’s family.

Robert Lemke, 35, was arrested Tuesday in Bay Point, Calif., on charges filed in Manhattan federal court. Lemke allegedly threatened Democratic Congressman Hakeem Jeffries and ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos over statements they made regarding the 2020 presidential election.

Lemke identified himself as a former Air Force captain and a retired sergeant with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, according to a criminal complaint.

The Air Force said that it conducted a thorough search and found no records that Lemke served in any branch of the Air Force — including the Air National Guard or Reserves.

“We found no record of Air Force service by an individual matching that name, and the date of birth supplied by media members,” the official told the Air Force Times.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office also reported no evidence of Lemke’s claim of service.

“There is very false information on social media that a Robert Lemke worked for the Alameda County Sheriff,” the sheriff’s office tweeted. “This information has proven to be untrue by the FBI and our agency.”

Lemke had allegedly texted Jeffries’ brother and sister-in-law on the day of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, saying that the lawmaker put his family at risk “with his lies and other words.”

Lemke also allegedly texted a relative of Stephanopoulos, writing: “Words are putting you and your family at risk. We are nearby armed and ready. Thousands of us are active/retired law enforcement, military, etc. That’s how we do it,” Politico reported.

The head of the FBI office in New York City, William F. Sweeney Jr., said Lemke’s threats “crossed a bright line.”

He said in a statement: “The FBI’s New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is always on watch, and we act with speed to stop violence — whether the threat comes from within our borders or from outside them. That’s how we do it.”

