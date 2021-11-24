BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A crowd outside the Glynn County Courthouse chanted for justice after guilty verdicts were read in the Ahmaud Arbery trial.

“What do we want? Justice! When did we get it? Today!” they chanted.

“My friends, his family, they can sleep now,” Linda Gamble told Fox News. “They can rest. There is going to be a chair empty at their dinner table, but they can look at that empty chair and see peace.”

Dana Roberts Beckham, who burst into tears as the verdicts were read, said, “We got justice for this brother, but we got a lot of work to do.”

“There are so many slain victims around Georgia, around this country, but we are going to take a stand,” she added. “We are little Davids, but we are going against these Goliaths. This is wrong, and we have to stand up.”

Jurors in Brunswick, Georgia, on Wednesday found Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, guilty on nearly all counts, including felony murder, capping off an intense trial surrounding the February 2020 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

The jury also found the McMichaels’ neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, guilty of felony murder.

“This verdict, it just made my day,” Dana Mackenzie told Fox News. “I am so excited. I was so afraid, and I’ve been praying that justice would be served, and justice has been served.

“It was a satisfactory verdict. I figured that Roddie Ryan, who came in on the end, even though he boxed him in, and he did a lot of horrible things too, I figured that he would be the one that didn’t get found guilty on all charges.”

Bryan was found not guilty of one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault.

“It’s a start, and that’s my position,” Dolores Pelight, a Brunswick native, said. “There is so much injustice [that] has happened in Glynn County and the state of Georgia, this is just a dot on the end of a sentence.”

“Next day we start healing for real, for real,” she added. “But this is an old colonial town. So we got justice in our community because we prayed to our ancestors for their help, and they came through.”

