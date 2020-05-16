Ahmaud Arbery shooting video was leaked by one of the suspects: report

Viral video of the shooting of unarmed Georgia jogger Ahmaud Arbery was first leaked to the press at the request of the dad now accused of his murder — because he thought it would make him and his son look better.

The ironic shocker — that it was ex-cop Gregory McMichael who leaked the very video that would expose the Arbery shooting to the world, leading to father-son murder charges — was reported Friday by WSB-TV in Atlanta.

The video shows McMichael standing in the back of a pickup truck as his son, Greg, confronts and opens fire on the jogger with a shotgun.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST

The McMichaels are white, and Arbery was black, and yet the dad, an ex-cop, leaked the video to a radio station two months after the shooting because he thought it would ease rising racial tensions in the South Georgia community of Satilla Shores, WSB-TV reported.

GEORGIA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT CENTER OF ARBERY MURDER INVESTIGATION HAS DISTURBING PAST FILLED WITH SCANDALS, CORRUPTION

The stunning plot twist was revealed Friday by Alan Tucker, a Brunswick attorney who had informally consulted with the suspects, and who was previously known to have been the source of the video.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Tucker told WSBS-TV that leaking the video, which had been shot from a second vehicle by a pal of the father and son, was Greg McMichael’s idea.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post. For more from the Post, click here.