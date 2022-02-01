Major crime in New York City rose nearly 39% in the most recent 28-day period, with shootings, hate crimes and subway crimes among the highest areas that saw upticks, according to the latest police statistics.

Total crime throughout the Big Apple rose 38.48% in the 28-day period that ended on Jan. 30, New York Police Department (NYPD) data released Tuesday show. That number reflects the 2,417 more crimes reported in this period, with 8,699, compared to last year’s 6,282, according to police figures.

The statistic accounts for seven types of crimes that the NYPD considers “major,” those being murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny auto.

Every crime type other than murder saw an increase during the 28-date period. Meanwhile, the number of murders during the 28-day period decreased by 6, from 30 in 2021 to 24 this year.

A glimpse at more specific crime statistics shows crimes in transit rose 62.2%, with 180 incidents reported compared to the 111 reported during the same 28-day period in 2021.

The number of shooting incidents climbed by 45.8% — from 59 to 86, police said. And 96 people were shot during that time – a 50% spike from the 64 people shot during the same period last year.

Gun violence has wrought havoc on the streets of New York City since the start of the new year, with victims including two officers who were fatally shot, three more who were wounded, and countless members of the public, including an 11-month-old girl who was caught in the crossfire during a Harlem gun battle.

Police are still looking for the gunman behind the shooting of the toddler.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams met with the five New York City district attorneys to discuss rising gun crime on Monday, the same day a 14-year-old was shot and a 16-year-old suffered a graze wound during an argument inside a Brooklyn mall, according to local affiliate FOX 5.

President Biden is scheduled to visit the Big Apple on Thursday to meet with leaders over the startling gun violence. He is expected to tour NYPD’s headquarters in Lower Manhattan before traveling to Queens.