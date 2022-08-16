Actress Laura McCulloch arrested for allegedly throwing drink at restaurant patron and toddler, biting officer

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California authorities have arrested Laura McCulloch, a Los Angeles-based Australian actress, after her family reported her missing from an Aug. 12 date with someone she met online.

McCulloch’s family initially reported the 37-year-old missing to the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this month when they hadn’t heard from her after she went on a first date in Santa Monica last weekend.

“She has been found safe and well. The family want to thank everyone for your help and support in what has been a traumatic time,” the actress’ sister, Clare McCulloch, said in a Tuesday statement posted to social media.

On the night of her date, officers with the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to reports of a battery incident at a restaurant on the 200 block of Arizona Ave. on Friday, at about 8:30 p.m. PT.

McCulloch allegedly “threw a drink at a restaurant patron and their 2-year-old child,” according to witnesses, SMPD said in a statement.

McCulloch showed “obvious signs of intoxication” and “charged at the officers while yelling expletives,” SMPD said.

“Despite efforts to calm her, McCulloch continued to display aggressive behaviors,” police continued. “During efforts to detain her, she became physically combative, kicked at officers and bit one officer on the shoulder.”

Officers then arrested the Australia native and transported her to the Santa Monica Jail, where she was booked for public intoxication and resisting arrest. She is being held on $25,000 bond, according to Los Angeles County records, and appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

McCulloch most recently starred in a short film titled “Covid Support Group,” according to IMDb.