Actor Steve Buscemi bloodied and bruised in NYC assault as police hunt attacker

Actor Steve Buscemi was randomly assaulted while walking the streets of New York on Wednesday, his publicist confirmed.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city. He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY,” Buscemi’s publicist told Fox News Digital.

The 66-year-old star of “Fargo” and “Boardwalk Empire” was assaulted just before noon in midtown Manhattan and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

His attacker reportedly took off and has yet to be captured, according to the New York Post.

The New York Police Department issued a statement on the assault on Wednesday, not naming Buscemi as the victim.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the alleged attacker who was last seen wearing a baseball hat, blue t-shirt, black sweatpants, and white sneakers. The photos also showed the bearded man carrying a backpack.

His attacker has yet to be identified.

“I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards,” a worker in the area who witnessed part of the assault told The New York Post. “He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction. I didn’t see who hit him.

Buscemi, who was born in Brooklyn, is a beloved New York figure and is a former New York firefighter who helped his old team at Ground Zero during the 9/11 attacks of the World Trade Center.

Back on March 31, Buscemi’s “Boardwalk Empire” co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan’s Central Park. Stuhlbarg was able to chase down his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.

His attacker was a homeless man, later identified as 27-year-old Xavier Israel.

Fox News Digital reached out to the NYPD for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.