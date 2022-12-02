Active weather in West to bring snow, rainfall rounds

The West remains active through the weekend, with several rounds of rain and mountain snow.

WINTER STORM SLAMS WASHINGTON, CREWS WORKING TO RESTORE POWER TO THOUSANDS

Travel will be difficult for some of these areas.

Some of that energy is shifting into the northern Plains and upper Midwest, bringing accumulating snow.

Meanwhile, arctic air will plunge southward across the northern Rockies, northern Plains and parts of the central U.S.

This comes as relatively milder wet weather will move into the mid-Atlantic and East Coast on Saturday.