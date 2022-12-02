FOX News 

Active weather in West to bring snow, rainfall rounds

The West remains active through the weekend, with several rounds of rain and mountain snow.

WINTER STORM SLAMS WASHINGTON, CREWS WORKING TO RESTORE POWER TO THOUSANDS

Potential record cold temperatures on Friday in the West
(Credit: Fox News)

Travel will be difficult for some of these areas.

Rain and snow forecast across the West
(Credit: Fox News)

Some of that energy is shifting into the northern Plains and upper Midwest, bringing accumulating snow.

Rain forecast in the West through Monday
(Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, arctic air will plunge southward across the northern Rockies, northern Plains and parts of the central U.S.

The Fox model on Friday afternoon in the northern Plains
(Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This comes as relatively milder wet weather will move into the mid-Atlantic and East Coast on Saturday.