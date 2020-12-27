Active US Army member charged in deadly Illinois bowling alley shooting

An active member of the U.S. Army was charged on Sunday in the shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead, according to reports.

Florida resident Duke Webb, 37, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Webb is being held at Winnebago County Jail without bond and will make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, the Rockford Register Star reported.

Webb attempted to hide his weapons when cops arrived to take him into custody, WIFR, the CBS affiliated TV station in Rockford reported. Police were able to recover two handguns from the scene, according to Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea.

“We believe this was a completely random act, and there is no prior meeting or any kind of relationship between the suspect and any of the victims in this case,” O’Shea said.

Webb is accused of killing three men, aged 65, 69 and 73, none of whom have yet been identified.

“Most of the incident was captured on surveillance video from inside the business,” O’Shea said, according to the Register Star. “The investigators have the surveillance videos, and they’ll go through those.”

Additionally, he said, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and airlifted to a hospital in Madison in stable condition, and a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the shoulder was treated at a hospital and released. A 62-year-old man underwent surgery overnight after suffering multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition, the chief said.

While no bowling is currently allowed due to state-imposed coronavirus restrictions, a bar linked to the business was legally open.

The chief said the upstairs venue has double doors that open to the outside, ensuring the bar is in compliance with Illinois’ COVID-19 mitigation guidance.

The Rockford Register Star reported that 2020 has been the deadliest year on record for homicides in the city of about 170,000 residents located about 80 miles northwest of Chicago. Thirty-five people have been killed in the city this year, breaking the previous record of 31 in 1996.

A vigil is scheduled to be held at Don Carter Lanes at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.