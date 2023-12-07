‘Active shooter’ at University of Nevada, Las Vegas with ‘multiple victims;’ suspect dead

Police at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas responded Wednesday to an active shooter.

UNLV posted on X that police were responding to an active shooter at Frank and Estella Beam Hall, the college’s business school. Police said the suspect is dead, adding three victims died and another is in stable condition.

“No more threat to the community. The suspect is deceased. Right now, we know there are three victims, but unknown extent of the injuries. That number could change. We will update you when we know more,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said.

University officials told students to “Run-Hide-Fight” and said police were responding to additional reports of shots fired in the student union on campus.

FBI agents were assisting local law enforcement and are on the scene, according to a source.

McMahill said at a press conference that the first 911 calls were placed at 11:45 a.m. He said two police officers were treated for minor injuries from searching campus rooms and buildings.

Two detectives who initially responded engaged the alleged shooter and fired their weapons, and the suspect was killed.

McMahill said there could have been many more lives taken without the actions of the officers who initially responded.

“Importantly, there was a gathering just outside of the building where the students were playing games and eating food. … And if it hadn’t been for the heroic actions of one of those police officers who responded, there could have been countless additional lives taken. Armed confrontation of the suspect by law enforcement stopped the suspect’s further actions,” McMahill said.

UNLV announced it was closed the remainder of Thursday.

“We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon,” police wrote.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said in a post on X his office was in contact with officials.

This is a developing story.

