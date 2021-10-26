Accused Texas con artist’s scam breaks cellmate lover out of jail, both on the run: Prosecutors

A Houston man described by prosecutors as a “repeat con artist” is on the run after allegedly committing fraud to bond his lover out of jail, reports say.

Police in Texas now have an arrest warrant out for Davion Sandifer, 22, according to KTRK.

“He’s just willing to do anything he can for his own objectives,” Harris County Assistant District Attorney Keith Houston told the station.

HOUSTON TEENAGER CHARGED WITH 3 COUNTS OF MURDER RELEASED FROM JAIL, PERMITTED TO ATTEND SCHOOL

In court documents viewed by KTRK, prosecutors allege Sandifer became romantically involved with 26-year-old Devante Jones – a convicted felon – while they were housed in the same jail unit.

After Sandifer bonded out of jail last month, he then illegally used the identity and personal information of two other people to secure an $80,000 bond for Jones’ release, the documents further allege.

In July, Sandifer – whom KTRK says prosecutors have described as a “repeat con artist” — was arrested, charged and accused of running an employment scam.

Prosecutors said Sandifer set up a fake charity called the Genisis Charitable Foundation and then used personal information shared by a job applicant to obtain a loan, lease an apartment and open a debit card, according to KTRK.

In another case, he was accused earlier this year of hacking a woman’s social media accounts and then posing as her while asking her friends for cash, the station adds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And in December 2019, Sandifer pleaded guilty to two felonies after being accused of using fake checks to pay for sex in his dorm room at Briar Cliff University in Iowa, according to the Sioux City Journal.

“I believe that he is trying to scam people right now,” Houston told KTRK. “This is the only way that he’s surviving.”