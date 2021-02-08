Accused left-wing Capitol activist John Sullivan facing new charges

John Earle Sullivan, the left-wing activist who was charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, is facing three additional charges, according to reports on Monday.

Sullivan was charged last month with civil disorder, being in a restricted area and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint by the Justice Department (DOJ).

In addition to the previous charges, court documents show a grand jury indicted Sullivan on Monday with obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and demonstrating in a Capitol building, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

The new charges come as a federal judge ruled Monday that Sullivan will not be detained pending his trial.

Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather in Washington D.C., issued the ruling, saying he doesn’t pose a danger to the community.

“I do not believe that the record shows that [Sullivan] poses such a danger to the community that he needs to be detained pending trial,” Meriweather said.

The DOJ had requested Sullivan be locked up until his trial, calling him a “recurring threat” to the public who “repeatedly flouted court-imposed conditions.” He was previously ordered to stay off of social media, surrender his passport and remain on house arrest.

“The defendant was a brazen, vocal participant in the disruption and disorder surrounding the events on January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Candice Wong wrote in a court filing last Thursday. “Since his release on stringent conditions on January 15, 2021, he has repeatedly flouted court-imposed conditions.”

Despite being banned from using the internet under most circumstances upon his release last month, prosecutors allege he ignored that restriction and sent an email to try and rally supporters to “pack” an upcoming virtual court appearance.

He allegedly sent the email to Insurgence USA members — an organization he founded — and bought a smartphone capable of circumventing further restrictions on his web access.

Last month, Sullivan told Fox News he went inside the Capitol to “document” the events that were unfolding.

Wearing a ballistic vest and gas mask, he allegedly entered the Capitol through a window that had been broken out and pushed past U.S. Capitol Police once inside, according to a complaint.

While inside, he told rioters that “We got to get this s— burned,” and “it’s our house m————,” according to an FBI affidavit.

