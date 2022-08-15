Accused Jacob Hills killer allegedly took 18-year-old’s gun after shooting him

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Detroit-area man accused of killing Jacob Hills of Grand Blanc, Michigan, allegedly took the 18-year-old victim’s gun after shooting him, according to police.

Authorities found Hills shot to death in a Detroit basement in late July after he went missing from a party in the city.

“It’s alleged, based on a preliminary investigation, that the defendant killed the victim, stole his rifle and abandoned the victim’s car at a Dearborn Heights hookah bar before fleeing,” the Detroit Police Department said in an Aug. 12 tweet.

Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny, felon in possession, three counts of use of a felony firearm and failure to appear in court, according to police and county documents.

Hills was a recent high school graduate and a prospective National Guard enlistee.

The victim’s mother, Sadie Hills, told WXYZ last month that her son had recently purchased a rifle, which he had “in his car when he went down” to Detroit on the evening of Saturday, July 23. She said she believed her son was “lured” to the city because of the new gun and graduation money.

Hills’ family noticed that he was missing on July 23, at which point they tracked his phone to Dearborn Heights, where they located both his phone and his abandoned vehicle. They filed a missing persons report that day, and Hills’ father received an anonymous phone call informing him of Hills’ whereabouts at the Detroit apartment on West Warren Avenue.

Authorities responded to the location on the morning of July 24 where they located Hills, who had been shot multiple times.

The 18-year-old had legally purchased his firearm in Oakland County, Michigan, according to Detroit Police Department Commander Michael McGinnis, who stressed his belief that too many Detroit-area teenagers are in possession of firearms that lead to violence.

“One thing we’re seeing in the violence is, often times, juveniles are involved and in possession of firearms and committing violent acts,” he said in a July 27 press briefing.

Detroit police do not have any suspects in the case as of Wednesday afternoon.

A GoFundMe to help with funeral costs for Hills’ family titled “Donations for Jacob Hills’ Father & Stepmother,” said the 18-year-old leaves behind two sisters, ages 8 and 13, and a 14-year-old brother.

“He was good, so so good, with a heart of gold. His parents do not know I have created this page, however, the thought of them having to worry about bills at this time is inconceivable. If you’re able, please consider helping this loving family as they try to heal their hearts,” the GoFundMe description states.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260.