Accused Idaho college killer Bryan Kohberger’s trial date pushed back

Bryan Kohberger, the former criminology Ph.D. student accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, is now scheduled to go to trial on Aug. 11, 2025, which is later than originally planned.

In June, Judge John Judge ordered the trial to start on June 2, 2025, after both the defense and prosecution agreed to a trial date of next summer.

Trial is now scheduled for Aug. 11 to Nov. 7, 2025, per a new order issued on Wednesday.

A hearing remains scheduled for Nov. 7, 2024, for argument on motions challenging the death penalty.

Kohberger was studying at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, at the time of the murders. The school is just a 10-mile drive across the state line from the crime scene.

A 4 a.m. home invasion stabbing left four undergrads dead on Nov. 13, 2022 – Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Police found a Ka-Bar knife sheath under Mogen’s body that allegedly had Kohberger’s DNA on the snap.

According to court documents, investigators also tracked Kohberger’s Hyundai Elantra on a meandering route around the area to and from the crime scene.

The trial has already been postponed for more than a year as defense attorneys accuse the prosecution of slow-walking the disclosure of evidence through discovery.

Investigators said cellphone pings placed Kohberger near the house the day of the murders, but defense lawyers have argued that he was nowhere near the house where the killings happened and was instead driving around the steep mountain roads in the dark, as he often liked to “see the moon and stars.”

Kohberger faces four charges of first-degree murder and a felony burglary count.

If he is convicted, he could face the death penalty.

