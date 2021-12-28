A woman with ties to Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera is pushing back against federal charges by arguing that she was given immunity when her husband worked as an informant against the now-convicted kingpin, court papers show.

Vivianna Lopez was charged earlier this year in federal court in Chicago for allegedly laundering money that had been illegally obtained through the sale and distribution of drugs. She is now seeking documents from federal prosecutors regarding the immunity agreements in an attempt to show they breached those agreements.

EL CHAPO: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT CONVICTED DRUG KINGPIN

“Immunity, whether express or implied, is a promise delivered with contractual force,” states a motion filed in the Northern District of Illinois on Dec. 24.

Lopez, a 40-year-old Chicago resident who also went by the name “Mia Flores,” is reportedly the wife of one of the most prominent cocaine dealers in Chicago.” A press release announcing her June 9 indictment detailed how she and others “laundered drug trafficking proceeds generated by” the husbands of Lopez and another woman, Valerie Gaytan.

DRUG KINGPIN ‘EL CHAPO’ APPEALS CONVICTION, ARGUES JURY BIAS AND CONDITIONS IN ‘MODERN DUNGEON’

They allegedly “used the money for the benefit of themselves, the incarcerated husbands, and others.” More than $165,000 worth of the laundered money was spent on Lopez’s and Gaytan’s children’s private school tuition, more than $99,000 was spent on the women’s international and domestic travel, over $80,000 was spent on Lopez’s rent and roughly $11,000 went toward child support, the Justice Department said.

But Lopez’s attorneys argued that the government had indicated even during her husband, Pedro Flores’s, testimony in the trial for El Chapo that she had been given immunity. El Chapo stood trial in the Eastern District of New York in 2018 and was ultimately convicted. He is now appealing.

READ PORTIONS OF TESTIMONY CITED IN VIVIANNA LOPEZ’S MOTION