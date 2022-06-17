Accused Alabama church shooter faces capital murder charges, was occasional attendee who ‘acted alone’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The alleged gunman accused of opening fire during an Alabama church event was an occasional attendee of the congregation who is believed to have acted alone, police said Friday.

The 71-year-old gunman, whose name was not immediately released, is expected to be charged with capital murder later in the day on Friday for allegedly shooting and killing two people: an 84-year-old man, Walter Rainey, and a 75-year-old woman, Sarah Yeager, Vestavia Hills Police Capt. Shane Ware told reporters during a Friday morning press conference. A third victim was injured.

Ware said an event attendee subdued the suspect until law enforcement arrived and arrested him. The suspect remains in the custody of law enforcement pending charges.

The police captain called the person who stopped the gunman a “hero.”

Police responded just before 6:30 p.m. local time on Thursday to a report of an active shooter at the “Boomers Potluck” event at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church located on Crosshaven Drive in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Three people were wounded.

Police have not yet released any information regarding the suspect’s motive.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.