Above-average weather forecast for much of US

Above-average temperatures are forecast for much of the country today with the exception of the Northern Tier, where cold air still hangs on with periods of light snow.

U.S. forecast highs
(Credit: Fox News)

An arctic cold front will start to bring temperatures back down again later this week.

Western rain forecast
(Credit: Fox News)

Rounds of heavy rain and mountain snow will move in as far south as California on Friday.

Western snow forecast
(Credit: Fox News)

The system will then spread towards the Rockies and the Plains over the weekend.