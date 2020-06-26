Abolish the police? Black residents in Harlem say no as white liberals push for it in video

Amid ongoing protests and Black Lives Matter activists calling for abolishing the police, one filmmaker decided to ask residents in two of New York City’s neighborhoods what they thought about the proposal from the left.

Ami Horowitz first went to the East Village in New York City, asking white liberals if they think it will help the black community. The responses showed apparent anger and hatred toward law enforcement.

“Absolutely,” one man responded. “They’re monsters.”

“I think that they (police) are disgusting,” another man added. “I just f–ing hate the police and everything they stand for.”

“Policing in this country is about keeping black people down,” another white man said, calling law enforcement an “occupying army” that “arose out of slave catching patrols.”

However, when Horowitz traveled to Malcolm X Boulevard in Harlem, he heard a different tune from black residents.

“I think they’re full of crap,” one woman said of people calling for abolishing the police. “I think they’re being somewhat ignorant.”

Another woman said, “I have family members that are police. I respect the police. I would not want to see a lawless society.”

“It’d be worse than what it is … robberies, looting, raping, murder,” another resident added.

A man wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt said abolishing the police would be “suicide” and added, “There’s too many criminals out here. I wouldn’t feel safe.”