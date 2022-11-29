911 calls in Idaho college town include reports of ‘blood,’ ‘unusual circumstances’

The small town of Moscow, Idaho, received a deluge of calls last week reporting suspicious activity and requesting welfare checks after four University of Idaho students were savagely stabbed to death in a home near campus, according to the recently released 911 logs.

The owner of the Sud Zee’s laundromat dialed 911 on Nov. 23 to report a “mark on the column inside that looks like blood.” An officer responded but did not take a report.

A woman called police two days later at 6:14 p.m. to report that “someone keeps shining a light into her window” and that an unknown person had repeatedly banged on her door the prior week.

Police responded but didn’t take a report, the log says.

IDAHO MURDERS: TWO WEEKS HAVE PASSED SINCE FOUR COLLEGE STUDENTS STABBED TO DEATH AT OFF-CAMPUS HOUSE

A total of 77 calls came in from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, offering a glimpse into a community gripped by fear since Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were murdered Nov. 13 after 3 a.m. in a rental house near campus.

IDAHO MURDERS: MAJOR RUMORS POLICE HAVE SWATTED DOWN

Since the quadruple homicide, the Moscow Police Department has received a total of 78 calls for unusual circumstances and 36 requesting welfare checks – an increase from 70 and 18, respectively, for all of October, according to a press release.

The latest 911 logs show how the shocking crime continues to rattle many in the town of 25,000 – many of whom remain on edge with the killer still on the loose. Police have not identified a suspect or determined whether there was more than one assailant.

IDAHO STATE CRIME LAB PRIORITIZES EVIDENCE TESTING IN COLLEGE STUDENTS’ BRUTAL MURDER CASE

On Nov. 24, a caller reported that a female employee at Shari’s Cafe and Pies received a note on the back of a receipt saying “you better watch out.”

On Nov. 26, a report came in that some men are “acting sketchy” and “shadow-boxing” at the Corner Club on N. Main Street– the bar where Goncalves and Mogen went the night before they were slaughtered.

A woman called police the next day at 3:18 a.m. after she “woke up and saw her front door wide open.”

A person complained Nov. 23 of a “male at dog park asking strange questions.”

Several people reported that various parked vehicles were suspicious.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Thanksgiving, police fielded 21 call including four for a suspicious person or circumstance. A woman reported that someone rang her doorbell twice but when she answered, no one was at the door.