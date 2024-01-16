911 call reveals shocking suburban home invasion with armed bandits tying up family in broad daylight

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Three gunmen who tied up four people during a brazen daytime home invasion in an upscale suburb are still on the run four days later, police said.

The armed bandits broke into the Teaneck, New Jersey, home, “assaulted and restrained” the four people inside, stole valuables and took off around 3 p.m. Friday, according to police.

The victims suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Teaneck police confirmed the suspects were still on the run as of Tuesday morning.

“Start making your way to Tryon Avenue for a home invasion 10 minutes in the past. Caller reports he was tied up,” dispatch tells first responders around 3:10 p.m. Friday, according to an audio recording of the call obtained by Fox News Digital.

Two of the suspects were described as “dark-skinned” men wearing black clothing, according to the dispatch recording. One of the suspects wore glasses and Jordan brand sneakers.

Law enforcement used neighbors’ security cameras to spot the suspects’ getaway car – described in the recording as a silver or gray Honda Odyssey with New York plates – that “drove off in an unknown direction.”

Police set up a multi-block perimeter and checked security cameras from surrounding homes, which caught the same car heading south on Rensselaer Road, which intersects with Tryon Avenue, about 30 minutes before the violent break-in.

Teaneck police said on Tuesday that the investigation is still ongoing, but didn’t confirm the suspects’ description heard on the dispatch recording.

Over the next hour-plus, first responders tended to the victims’ injuries while officers and a K-9 team searched for the suspects, according to the recorded dispatch.

A BOLO – be on the lookout – with a picture, which wasn’t released to the public, was sent to assisting and nearby law enforcement agencies.

Teaneck is about a 25-minute drive to Manhattan, but only about 10 minutes to cross the George Washington Bridge into New York state.

Fox News Digital’s Bonny Chu contributed to this report.