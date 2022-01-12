New Mexico officials have released the 911 call three good Samaritans placed after they found a newborn baby boy abandoned in a dumpster behind a shopping center in Hobbs Friday.

The city’s acting police chief previously praised the three as “pivotal” in saving the child’s life. His mother, Alexis Avila, allegedly threw him into the dumpster at around 2 p.m. Friday.

Around 7:45 p.m., Michael Green, Hector Jasso and April Nuttall arrived to scavenge through the trash. But they heard cries coming from inside a bag and fished it out.