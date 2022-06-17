911 audio released of Chicago State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s domestic dispute with husband: ‘get out’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

911 audio obtained by Fox News provides new details into a domestic incident in which Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s husband accused her of slapping him in the face.

Kelley Foxx called 911 to report a domestic dispute with his wife on June 4 around 10 p.m., according to a police report. The audio, obtained by Fox News through a public records request, Kelley Foxx can be heard telling the dispatcher that the dispute is “physical.”

The dispatcher then asks him if anyone is hurt, to which Kelley Foxx responds, “No, not yet.”

At one point, Kelley Foxx can be heard saying “Don’t touch me.” A woman in the background responds with, “Everybody’s touching you. Get out.”

Kelley Foxx goes on to tell the dispatcher that there are no weapons in the house and that no one had been drinking.

An officer with the Flossmoor Police Department responded to the couple’s home where he found them standing on the front step. Kelley Foxx told the officer, according to the police report, that “Kimbery got mad about something that was posted on Facebook that he did.”

Kelley Foxx claims that Kim Foxx asked him to leave, which he refused. He told the officer that, at one point, Kim Foxx blocked him from leaving a bathroom, grabbed his collar and threw his video game controller on the ground.

“He tried to turn on the TV and Kimberly snatched the controller out of his hand and threw the controller,” the report states, paraphrasing what Kelley Foxx said.

Kelley Foxx then alleged that Kim Foxx slapped him across the left cheek. The officer wrote that he did not “observe any indicators to support his claim of being struck. There was no redness or swelling visible on his face.”

Kelley Foxx told the officer, per the report, that he just wanted it to stop and that “she can’t come in my personal space and put her hands on me.”

A separate police officer spoke to Kim Foxx, and she said that she had an argument with Kelley Foxx and wanted him to leave. Kim Foxx told police that she did put her hands on her husband, but only to guide him out of the house. She denied slapping him.

The police report indicated that no arrests were made.

In a perviously released statement, Kelley Foxx and Kim Foxx told Fox News: “This is a personal family matter, and we ask that you provide our family with respect and privacy.”

Kim Foxx, Chicago’s top prosecutor, was heavily criticized after her office dropped several charges against actor Jussie Smollett in 2020 for faking a hate crime where he said he was beaten up by racist and homophobic Trump supporters in Chicago.

The public outrage sparked by the decision to drop the charges resulted in the appointment of a special prosecutor.

Smollett, who is both gay and black, was later found guilty on five charges of staging that attack and lying to police.

Foxx was accused of texting with a former aide to Michelle Obama and a relative of Smollett about the case.

Special Prosecutor Dan Webb, who investigated Foxx’s handling of the Smollett case, found that she lied about having contact with Smollett’s sister but ultimately said that not enough evidence was developed to support criminal charges against Foxx.

However, Webb said in his report that there was “abuse of discretion” and “operational failures” by Foxx’s office.

Foxx’s office said it “respectfully disagreed” with Webb’s findings of abuse of prosecutorial discretion.

Despite calls intense criticism and calls for Foxx to resign, the progressive prosecutor was re-elected to a second term as state’s attorney.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes, Matt Finn and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.