911 audio captures woman at Planet Fitness reporting ‘completely naked’ biological male in women’s locker room

A shocked woman reported a naked biological man in a women’s locker room at a North Carolina Planet Fitness, 911 audio revealed.

In the 911 call audio obtained by Fox News Digital from the Gaston County Police, an unidentified woman called local police after 38-year-old Christopher Miller allegedly barged into the woman’s locker room at the popular chain.

The woman said that Miller stripped “completely naked” inside the locker room.

“This is not an emergency, it’s just that me and my friend, we’re all, you know not minors, but we were just flashed by a man in the bathroom,” the caller is heard telling the 911-operator. “And my parents told me to call to report it.”

The woman is heard saying that Miller was still in the locker room at the time of her call.

“Yeah, he’s still in the bathroom. It’s a man. But he says he identifies as a woman, and he won’t leave the restroom,” the caller is heard saying.

“He’s just walking around showing us his pe—, but he won’t leave,” she added.

The caller described the 38-year-old as a Caucasian with dreadlocks to authorities.

“And what’s he wearing?” the operator asked the caller.

“Nothing. Literally nothing,” the caller replied.

“Okay, so he is completely naked?,” the operator asked.

“He’s completely naked,” she replied.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, Miller was arrested for indecent exposure following an incident on April 4 at a Planet Fitness gym in Gastonia.

The suspect was held on bail on a $25,000 bond.

Miller allegedly barged into the women’s locker room and stripped down “completely naked” in front of a 17-year-old girl, according to WSOC-TV.

The local news outlet said that the suspect allegedly asked the teen to rub lotion and shower together.

Planet Fitness’ policy states that members are allowed to use locker rooms based on their self-reported gender identity.

“All members will have access to restroom and locker room facilities that correspond to their self-reported gender identity to the extent permitted by applicable law,” it reads.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, McCall Gosselin, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Planet Fitness, said that the gym had “zero tolerance for harassment.”

“At Planet Fitness, the safety of our employees and members is our top priority, and we have zero tolerance for harassment of any kind in our clubs,” Gosselin said. “We took immediate action to ensure the safety of club members, including notifying and working with law enforcement.”

The gym chain has recently been in the limelight after Planet Fitness sprung to the defense of a transgender person who was photographed shaving in the women’s locker room.

Patricia Silva’s Planet Fitness membership was revoked after she alerted employees of the transgender member’s presence and subsequently recorded herself speaking about the ordeal.

“I just came out of Planet Fitness, and there is a man shaving in the women’s bathroom,” she said in the first of multiple videos.

Silva said she “loves” the individual as “a spiritual being having a human experience.” But she was “not comfortable” with the individual shaving in her bathroom.

Silva’s video went viral and received massive support from many across social media and in her own community.

