The body of a woman due to give birth to a baby boy on Oct. 8 was found dead Saturday in a city park in Florida, according to reports.

Florida authorities are investigating the death of Felicia Jones, 21, who was found by a stranger walking in Jacksonville’s Riverview Park.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they are treating the case as a “suspicious” death “with foul play expected,” according to First Coast News.

“This is a whole unborn baby ready to be born in two weeks. A beautiful young lady who just turned 21 this month,” Angelica Williams, Jones’ aunt, told First Coast News.

The baby’s name was supposed to be Ma’Kailand.

“Her baby was expected. We wanted this baby. I was super excited about my nephew. All of that has been taken away from us. We’re distraught right now,” her aunt added to the outlet. “We’re not taking it well right now. We want answers. We want to know why. We don’t understand who would do such a disgusting crime. It’s sickening.”

Jones’ cause of death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner.