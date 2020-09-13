9 BLM protesters cited for trespassing in St. Louis, McCloskey suspects 'there won’t be any charges’

Nine Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis were cited for trespassing on the property of Mark and Patricia McCloskey after the armed couple defended their home from a crowd of nearly 500 people, they told “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged the couple with the felony of unlawful use of weapons for pointing guns at protesters back in June, but Patricia McCloskey said the protesters being cited most likely will not be charged with anything.

“These are just tickets, they’re municipal type tickets,” she said. “Nine of three to five hundred people, I don’t know how they chose those nine people…. I suspect there won’t be any charges even for these nine people.”

MARK AND PATRICIA MCCLOSKEY, ST. LOUIS COUPLE HOLDING GUNS IN VIRAL ENCOUNTER AT HOME, HEAD TO COURT

Reflecting on this weekend’s shooting of two deputies in Compton, Calif., Mark McCloskey pointed out that the government continues to allow and even encourage protest violence.

“The mob outside my house was chanting, ‘You can’t stop the revolution,’” he said. “What’s the definition of a revolution? The violent overthrow of government. And do we see that happening all over the country? And who’s stopping it? The Democrat-run cities, they’re encouraging it… They’re asking the public to engage in violence and stuff like this happens. This isn’t a coincidence.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patricia McCloskey said they’re expecting their indictment before Oct. 4.