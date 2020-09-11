9/11 attacks: The defining images from that day of horror

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/GettyImages-911-44.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Hijacked United Airlines Flight 175 from Boston crashes into the south tower of the World Trade Center and explodes at 9:03 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001 in New York City. The crash of two airliners hijacked by terrorists loyal to al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and subsequent collapse of the twin towers killed some 2,800 people.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

