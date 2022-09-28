83-year-old New York state senator takes flak from opponent after Twitter account ‘likes’ porn

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 83-year-old state senator from New York took flak from her political opponent after her verified Twitter account interacted with explicit content on the platform.

New York state Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky, a Democrat who represents College Point and Whitestone in Queens, faced accusations of running an incompetent office after her verified Twitter account “liked” three explicit comments and media posted by the handle @thejaslynn on Sept. 25, according to the New York Post.

Make Favilla, who serves as Stavisky’s chief of staff, maintained the octogenarian state senator did not personally give the thumbs up to the inappropriate content.

“Clearly the Senator had nothing to do with these likes,” Favilla told the New York Post. “Unfortunately, many former staff members and current staff have access to this account, which will be remedied.”

Favilla went on to thank the New York Post for its diligence in bringing such an “inappropriate violation” to the attention of the office of Stavinsky, a grandmother who was first elected in 1999.

“There is malfeasance of some sort,” Stavisky spokesman Pierce Brix told the New York Post. “I don’t know what happened or who had access. It wasn’t the senator. It wasn’t me.”

He said the login and password for her account have since been changed.

Stefano Fore, who serves as president of the Queens branch of the American Conservation Coalition and is running against Stavisky, used the social media transgressions of his opponent’s official government account as an opportunity to blast her.

“The taxpayers and voters of State Senate District 11 have a right to know why Senator Stavisky is liking hardcore pornography that is degrading to women – on an official government account, no less, and doing so on government time that is subsidized by our tax dollars,” Forte told the New York Post.

“My team and I have been knocking on doors and talking to voters while Toby and her team spend time watching hardcore porn and releasing violent criminals. I think the proper choice for this district is abundantly clear,” Forte added.

Stavisky’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.