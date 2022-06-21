8-year-old boy, two teens in stable condition after shooting in Delaware

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 8-year-old boy and two teenagers were shot on Monday evening in Wilmington, police said.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 300 block of South Jackson Street, Wilmington Police said in a news release. Officers found three boys, ages 8, 16 and 17, shot and all were taken to a hospital, police said. Police did not release details about the extent of the boys’ injuries, but said they were stable.

BIDEN FALLS OFF BIKE IN DELAWARE RIDE WITH FIRST LADY, SAYS ‘I’M GOOD’

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.