$8 million mansion that was site of infamous Florida house party is up for sale

The $8 million Florida mansion in Santa Rosa Beach where a mob of 200 teens allegedly broke in to throw a massive rager is up for sale – as police identify suspects in the burglary.

“Thankfully, absolutely nothing was damaged,” the owner told Fox News Digital of the house, which was listed on Zillow for $7,950,000 before it became the site of an unsanctioned house party last Friday. “We had some foot traffic on our rugs, but we had them cleaned yesterday.”

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion in the exclusive WaterColor community features a high-tech theater room with a wet bar, an elevator and an infinity-edge pool with a view of Western Lake.

Photos posted to Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok show the trespassers enjoying the sprawling 6,442 property.

Two of the intruders tried out the theater room and its leather recliners — with one pictured puffing on a cigar.

“This is a truly one-of-kind opportunity,” said Brad Dahler, the Berkshire Hathaway listing agent for 107 Blackwater Street. “Nestled along the peaceful shores of a lake, this home offers a luxurious lifestyle with every desirable feature imaginable.”

The owners, a stay-at-home mom and an oil executive, were out of town when the locks of the glass and wood folding doors that open onto the backyard and to a picturesque view of the lake were pried off.

The 11-foot-tall mahogany front door was then opened to let in a throng of high school revelers, according to Walton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Corey Dobridnia. No arrests have been made yet, but key suspects have been identified, she said.

An elegant foyer leads to an open concept living and dining area with Brazilian walnut floors.

The teen trespassers used the area in front of the front door to host an impromptu boxing match, then posted video of the fight on social media.

The uninvited guests guzzled thousands of dollar worth of wine and liquor — including a $1,500 bottle of champagne, and swiped a $3,500 Yves Saint Laurent purse and a football signed by former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.

Although the home is equipped with an alarm system and the community has 24-hour security, police were only called after receiving a noise complaint. The party was advertised on social media five days prior to the break-in, according to the sheriff’s office.



The contemporary coastal home, designed by Savoie Architects, boasts German Poggenpohl floor-to-ceiling cabinetry in the kitchen, a quartz waterfall island and a three-story staircase.

“One my favorite design elements is the striking stairwell with stainless steel handrails and back-lit risers that dazzle under a custom 30-foot glass chandelier,” Dahler said.

The owners said they adore the area, but they are building another house nearby, which is nearly complete. “We’ve been there for five years and loved every minute of it,” the mother of four told Fox News Digital.