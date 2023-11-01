75-year-old teacher learns fate after facing 600 years in prison for student sex assault

FIRST ON FOX: A 75-year-old former school teacher in Monroe County, Wisconsin, has been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a student at a school where she worked.

Anne Nelson-Koch was sentenced in prison on Friday afternoon in Monroe County after she was found guilty at trial on over a dozen counts, including sexual assault of child, child enticement-sexual contact and exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child.

The sentences for the 25 convictions against Nelson-Koch will run concurrently, and after her release from prison, she will spend 15 years on probation known as “extended supervision.”

Nelson-Koch, a teacher at a private school in Tomah, is said to have assaulted the teenage boy in the basement of the school several times during the 2016-17 school year.

Nelson-Koch was 67 at the time, and the boy was 14.

The former Wisconsin teacher had been facing the possibility of 600 years in prison.

Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles told Fox News Digital that her office had asked for a sentence of 100 years and that the family wanted a sentence that would have kept Nelson-Koch behind bars for the rest of her natural life.

Skiles said the boy’s father made an “impactful” statement at Friday’s hearing, asking the judge to “protect his son because he felt that he had been unable to do so.”

Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Rick Radcliffe ultimately gave Nelson-Koch a lesser sentence after hearing from her friends about her character, which Skiles said was a “significantly mitigating factor” in the sentence.

“I think that this is a sentence that is hurtful for some people in our community,” Skiles told Fox News Digital.