70-foot sperm whale beached off coast of Florida

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A 70-foot sperm whale beached on a sandbar off the coast of Florida was still alive early Sunday as wildlife authorities raced to help the ocean mammal, officials said.

The whale was beached about 50 yards from shore near Service Club Park in Venice, the city said in a statement posted on social media.

At the time of the 11:30 a.m. statement, the city said the whale was still alive.

Police closed the entrance to the park as Mote Marine Laboratory scientists and officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assessed the whale’s condition. Marine units with the Venice Police Department and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office were assisting.

CARCASS OF PREGNANT GREAT WHITE SHARK WASHES UP ON FLORIDA BEACH

Despite officials asking the public to avoid the area, hundreds of spectators lined the shores of the beach, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.

No further details about the whale or its condition were immediately available.

TWO WHALES WASH UP IN VIRGINIA BEACH WITHIN DAYS OF EACH OTHER: REPORT

Venice is located about 75 miles south of Tampa.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, two dead whales washed ashore in Virginia Beach, Virginia, while another dead whale beached in Maryland last month. No definitive causes of death for these whales were immediately released.