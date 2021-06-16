7 of 8 Chicago shooting victims in Tuesday attack were struck in the head: reports

Seven of the eight people shot inside a Chicago home early Tuesday morning were struck in the head, police said Wednesday, according to reports.

A manhunt continued for at least one suspect in the attack, which left three young mothers and one man dead and four other people wounded, the reports said.

Relatives and neighbors said they were shocked by the attack.

“Those people in that home didn’t deserve that,” Robyn Eddmonds, who knew some of the victims, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “That was a cruel person that did that. They didn’t have any morals.”

CHICAGO SHOOTING VICTIMS INCLUDE 3 MOTHERS, 1 WHO WAS SET TO GRADUATE

The gunfire happened around 5:40 a.m. after someone broke into the home and started shooting. The Chicago Tribune reported that police were searching for two suspects, but police spokesman Steve Rusanov could not confirm that information when questioned by Chicago’s FOX 32.

When responding officers arrived after being called to the scene, they found four unresponsive people with gunshot wounds in a first-floor apartment, the Tribune reported.

Three survivors were found with gunshot wounds to the head, while an eighth victim was found with a wound to his back, the report said.

A search of the home revealed numerous.45-caliber and 9 mm shell casings, the Tribune reported.

City police Supt. David Brown told FOX 32 there were two volleys of gunshots, hours apart, and that the home showed no signs of forced entry.

Killed in the attack were Denise Mathis, 35, a mother of four boys; Shermetria Williams, 19, a mother of a 2-year-old girl; Ratanya Aryiel Rogers, 28; and Blake Lee, 35, who lived in the home where the shooting occurred, according to FOX 32.

Rogers was the mother of a young boy and was waiting for a ride home when the shooting occurred, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The group had been celebrating Rogers’ 28th birthday, according to the newspaper.

Williams was to graduate from high school later Tuesday, the Sun-Times reported.