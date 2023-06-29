6-year-old Iowa boy dies after being found unconscious in Nebraska wave pool

A 6-year-old Iowa boy who was hospitalized after he was found unconscious in a wave pool at at a suburban Omaha waterpark has died, police said Wednesday.

Police did not identify the boy but his family said on a GoFundMe site that he had no brain activity since the incident on Sunday and was taken off life support, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

“He was a sweet 6 year old, our first son, a twin to his sister, and everything to our family,” the boy’s mother, Makda Gebre, wrote on the site. “We are devastated.”

The Sioux City, Iowa, family said it was asking for donations to help with funeral expenses.

Medical personnel were called to the pool in Ralston Sunday afternoon. He was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and then transported to Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.

Fun-Plex has remained closed since Sunday.