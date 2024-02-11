6 people presumed dead after helicopter crashes in California’s Mojave Desert en route to Las Vegas area

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Six people are presumed dead after a helicopter crashed in the California section of the Mojave Desert on Friday, authorities say.

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. Friday local time. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital that the helicopter was an Eurocopter EC130, and that six people were on board.

The crash happened near Nipton, California, which is right along the California-Nevada border, east of Interstate 15, near Halloran Springs Road, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told local outlets that the helicopter departed Palm Springs Airport at around 8:45 p.m. on Friday. It was en route to Boulder City, Nevada before it crashed. Boulder City is roughly 26 miles away from Las Vegas.

There was reportedly rainy and snowy weather at the time of the crash.

Authorities have been searching for survivors, but none have been found. No victims have been identified.

“The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate,” a statement from the FAA read. “The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.”

The NTSB told Fox News Digital that its investigators will arrive at the scene on Saturday.

“They will document the scene and examine the aircraft,” an NTSB spokesperson explained. “The aircraft will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for more information, but has not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.