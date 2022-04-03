6 people dead, 10 injured in downtown Sacramento mass shooting: Police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Sacramento say six are dead after a shooting in the city’s downtown area early Sunday morning.

Police said they located at least 15 victims of the shooting, including six people who died.

Police alerted the public on Twitter that streets in downtown Sacramento near where the shooting unfolded were closed off.



Videos on social media show ambulances on the scene. One video on Twitter appeared to show people running through the street as the sound of gunfire could be heard in the background.

“Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active,” Sacramento police said on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.