6 injured in Chicago area shooting during gathering, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Six people were injured during a shooting in a west Chicago suburb early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a residential neighborhood in Elgin just before 2 a.m. to find five victims with injuries, who were all taken to area hospitals. Officers later learned a sixth victim with injuries had taken themselves to a hospital.

CHICAGO POLICE STAFFING THE LOWEST IN RECENT HISTORY AS DEPARTMENT REELS FROM ‘GENERATION RESIGNATION’

Preliminary information is that the shooting happened during a gathering, and appears to be an isolated incident.

Detectives from the Major Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division are actively investigating the case and updates will be provided as they become available.

CHICAGO GUN VIOLENCE: 1 KILLED IN BLOODY WEEKEND THAT LEFT 17 WOUNDED, INCLUDING TEEN

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 847-289-2600, or text 847411 and include “ELGINPD” in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information. People can also visit this website for more crime tip options.

Prior to this shooting, the city of Elgin’s gunfire dashboard shows 16 year-to-date incidents involving three victims. Last year, the city had a total of 66 gunshot victims.