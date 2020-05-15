6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Nevada, felt from Utah to California

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada early Friday, according to the U.S Geological Service, with people from Salt Lake City, Utah, to California’s Central Valley feeling it.

The temblor was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, just east of the Sierra Nevada range.

The initial quake struck about 4.7 miles deep, the USGS said, and at least six sizable aftershocks were recorded shortly thereafter, including two with estimated magnitudes of 5.4.

