5-year-old Wisconsin girl dies after she was shot at home in Green Bay
A 5-year-old girl who was shot at a Green Bay home has died, police said Tuesday.
Officers responded to a weapons call at an eastside residence about 5 p.m. Monday.
The child was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, WLUK-TV reported.
Police say they are looking to speak with a 35-year-old Green Bay man as a person of interest in the case.
No additional details were released.